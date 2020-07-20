Nelson Police address railway crossing concerns

Canadian Pacific Railway Police held a safety blitz in Nelson the other week after concerns were raised about people frequently cutting across the tracks.

The blitz saw some-60 interactions take place, with both warnings and tickets being issued when appropriate.

Nelson Police Department Sergeant Dan Markevich says while they don't heavily monitor the situation having other priorities at hand, their concerns are the same as CP Police: People being possibly injured by trains.

He says the chances of someone being hurt increases if people wear headphones, adding this isn’t just an issue here; the number of injury and fatality cases across Canada are concerning regarding the crossing of rail tracks and people climbing on parked trains.

Sergeant Markevich encourages residents to stick to the streets and sidewalks, strictly crossing the road were advised.

Canadian Pacific says crossing the tracks where not permitted is considered trespassing, and they'll continue to educate and enforce the rules.