Nelson Police Chief Addresses Retirement

The EZ Rock Newsroom recently heard from Nelson Police Department Chief Constable Paul Burkart ahead of his March 5th retirement.

Burkart was appointed as NPD Chief Constable on February 1st, 2016, after serving his three years as Inspector and Deputy Chief.

He has served with both the Nelson and Calgary Police services for over 25 years.

Chief Burkart says his role has taught him just how big of a difference you can make in the world and in people's lives, but it takes a community approach to address larger issues.

He points to the Vulnerable Population Committee he’s a part of that also includes both community and government agencies; city council, city emergency management, community groups like ANKORS, Nelson Community Services, Nelson CARES, Salvation Army, Interior Health, doctors, nurses and BC Housing.

Burkart says he plans to step away from policing for a while and might volunteer at the golf course as he's already on their board, adding he might return to some committees at a later date.

He says while he's never worked with the new incoming Chief before, RCMP Superintendent Donavon Fisher, he says he’s met him several times.

Burkart says Fisher is a personable type that should fit very well into both the community of Nelson and the Nelson Police Department; he says despite having a slightly different background with RCMP, both his resume and interview were very positive.

Fisher is set to be sworn in on the same day Burkart retires on March 5th.

The day after retiring Burkart is set to join other first responders, March 6th, jumping into Kootenay Lake's frigid waters to support the Special Olympics with team Cold in The Koots.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will have more on that soon.