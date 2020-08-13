Nelson Police Chief retires effective Spring 2021

After over 25 years of experience between Nelson and Calgary police services, Chief Constable Paul Burkart of the Nelson Police Department is retiring.

Burkart became Chief Constable in February of 2016, and his retirement is effective Spring 2021.

As Chair of the Police Board, Mayor John Dooley has worked alongside Burkart for a number of years.

Mayor Dooley says since the pandemic started Burkart led a group that helped find people places to stay, dealing with the most vulnerable members of the community and doing exceptional job, adding the Chief’s work in the community aside from policing was still exceptional.

Dooley adds that Burkart brought the connection between the community and police services to whole new level and did outstanding work in helping different organizations come together to better manage the community as a whole.

Burkart has helped develop the Fentantyl Task Force and the Peer To Peer Mental Health program that provides mental health support to first responders.

He has also served on several community service agency boards, taught the D.A.R.E program in Nelson schools for over 10 years and volunteered as coach for the Nelson Youth Soccer Board for 12 years.