Nelson Police Confirm two Deaths in Suspected Drug Overdoses
The Nelson Police Department is confirming the deaths of two respective parties after police recently responded to two separate reports of suspected illicit drug overdoses in Nelson.
The reports were made to the Cottonwood Falls and Railtown areas on Thursday March 25th and Sunday March 28th.
Police say they're investigating which street drugs were involved, but it seems much of the local illicit drug supply may be dangerous to those who consume it.