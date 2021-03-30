iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C
Instagram

Nelson Police Confirm two Deaths in Suspected Drug Overdoses

nelson-police

The Nelson Police Department is confirming the deaths of two respective parties after police recently responded to two separate reports of suspected illicit drug overdoses in Nelson.

The reports were made to the Cottonwood Falls and Railtown areas on Thursday March 25th and Sunday March 28th.

Police say they're investigating which street drugs were involved, but it seems much of the local illicit drug supply may be dangerous to those who consume it.

  • city-of-castlegar

    Gord Lamont runs for Castlegar Mayor

    Lamont tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that he’s running because he’s watched the city for a long time and can’t sit by and watch what’s going on anymore, adding there’s a need for a fresh new approach to the way both the mayor’s office and council is run.
  • nicole-city-council-4 (1)

    Nicole Charlwood Addresses By-Election Victory

    Charlwood tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that she’s feeling excited and thanks everybody who showed up to vote.
  • city-of-castlegar

    Gordon Zaitsoff runs for Castlegar Mayor

    The former Regional Director for Area J calls himself a leader in moving projects forward, and says projects he's proud to have helped progress include spearheading restoration of the brilliant suspension bridge, securing funding for the rail grade Trans Canada Trail system, and more.