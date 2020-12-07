Nelson Police Investigate Break and Enter to Downtown Business

(Image provided by Nelson Police)

The Nelson Police Department says a break and enter at Positive Apparel last week saw a suspect steal a safe and a quantity of jewelry.

They say in the early hours of Monday, November 30th, a suspect arrived and left with a red folding cart.

Police would like to identify this person of interest and say witnesses or anyone with knowledge of the identity or location of this person should contact the department.

You can also contact crime-stoppers to remain anonymous.

The department also received a complaint of three cougars sighted in the Rosemont Area last Friday at about 7AM.

Police circulated the area and notified BC Conservation.

Residents are encouraged to closely monitor children outdoors and bring pets in at night.

Further sightings can be reported by calling the RAPP Line.