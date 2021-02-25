Nelson Police Say Travel on Local Roadways Not Recommended Amid Snow

A note to the EZ Rock Newsroom from the Nelson Police Department this morning says driving on local roadways at this time is not recommended.

They say between compact snow and extremely slippery conditions, sanders are doing what they can and are on their way but are still behind.

The Police Department says to expect updates later today.

Environment Canada has issued Snowfall Warnings for the West Kootenays, Kootenay Lake and Boundary regions. Up to 20cm of snow is expected by tonight on Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass.