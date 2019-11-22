Nelson Police says community is safe after a top 10 homicide ranking

The City of Nelson made Maclean's: Canada's Most Dangerous Places 2020 list, ranking number-10 for homicides, but Police Chief Paul Burkart says those numbers aren't entirely accurate.

Chief Burkart says because the crime rate used by the publisher is based on 1-hundred-thousand-citizens, Nelson's crime-stats are multiplied by about 8-point-5.

He thinks they have one of the safest communities in the province.

According to Burkart, while they have their share of crime, they're also a core city, and on any given day they're up to 17 thousand people and yet their crime rate is based on a population of 10-thousand.

Burkart says there was an incident in Nelson during 2018, but any other homicides have landed outside their jurisdiction.

He says the department still strives to reduce those statistics.