Nelson Police seeking information on 2017 missing person investigation

The Nelson Police Department is urging anyone who hasn’t spoken to police regarding Mr. Darwin Greyeyes, a man missing since 2017, to come forward.

Greyeyes’ family reported him missing; he was last sighted June 4th 2017 just before 10PM, as he entered his apartment.

The Nelsonite is described as an Indigenous man, five foot nine inches tall, approximately 165 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he may have been wearing a black hoodie, hiking type boots or shoes and carrying a black backpack when he disappeared; he would either walk or use public transit.

All of Greyeyes’ personal belongings were left behind and his disappearance is reportedly very out of character for him; he often spent time around the Nelson area, walking downtown and along nearby trails.

NPD says even a small amount of information may be useful.