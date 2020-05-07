Nelson primary bike route report returns to council

Nelson city council has heard back on public consultation held months ago on a section of their proposed primary bike route.

A packed open house heard from residents regarding phase 1 of the project aiming to connect Fairview, the Downtown, and Lakeside Park.

Staff’s report recommends two-way motor vehicle traffic for High Street with traffic calming features and shared-use lanes for cyclists, based on what would work best for both the community and city operations.

Council instead voted in favor of one-way traffic with two-way bike-lanes for that section.

Mayor John Dooley says staff will now look into the possibility of using that option, but the City still needs to fund the project to be able to move forwards.

He adds most of the costs associated would be covered by provincial active transportation grant funding, but just because the opportunity is out there, it doesn’t mean the City will necessarily get it.

Staff's other recommendations were small curb extensions for third street, and no vehicle-access for Nelson Avenue coming from Anderson Street.

Read more at nelson.ca/activetransportation