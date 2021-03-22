Nelson Protestors Hit Streets for Global Climate Strike

This past Friday, March 19th, was a global strike for climate action for the Fridays for Future movement, and the local West Kootenay chapter littered the streets of Nelson.... Figuratively, of course.

A main group was stationed at Nelson City Hall around Noon directing participants to smaller adjacent groups within three blocks of city hall, for physical distancing measures.

The EZ Rock Newsroom caught up with Youth Protestor Jamie Hunter near City Hall:

Hunter explains the world-wide event is similar to strikes held in September 2019, to keep awareness levels high for climate-related issues.

The global movement's map listed 55 active strikes across North America on Friday.

Hunter says The West Kootenay group is particularly focused on criminalizing ecocide (mass destruction of the environment); the Youth Protester is also Co-Founder for Stop Ecocide Canada, an international campaign based in the UK.

He says when ecocide protests first began in Nelson nobody knew what ecocide even meant, but times may be changing as more people seem to have heard the word before now.

Passerby’s were encouraged to sign a petition regarding making ecocide an international crime, and participants were stationed along Front Street with signs.