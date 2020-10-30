Nelson Remembrance Day ceremony to be live-streamed

Remembrance Day is around the corner and to kick off the Nelson Legion's 2020 Poppy Campaign, Nelson Mayor John Dooley was presented the first poppy this Wednesday on October 28th.

The 2020 Poppy Campaign is running October 30th to November 11th and all proceeds are supporting veterans, seniors and eligible youth groups.

Legion President Bill Andreaschuk also explained how the 2020 Remembrance Day event will work, calling this year’s ceremonies quick and compact.

There will be no parade on November 11th, but a small ceremony at the cemetery at 8AM followed by another at 10:45AM at the cenotaph outside Nelson City Hall aims to keep up with traditions without breaking COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

As gatherings of only 50 people or less are permitted, a Facebook livestream by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 51 will provide safe viewing options for anyone interested.

Mayor Dooley says while many people will be interested in attending, really you’re doing everyone a service by staying home to watch the livestream.

He adds we’re heading into winter amidst a second wave of COVID-19 and they can’t have this event be a trigger.