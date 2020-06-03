Nelsonites charged for assaulting police officer at Trail skatepark

Trail RCMP says they're investigating criminal charges against a 21 year old man and 22 year old women from Nelson.

On Monday evening The Trail detachment responded to a complaint about a group of intoxicated young adults that were causing a disturbance at a skate park.

While on scene the young man allegedly swung his skateboard at the investigating officer, missing and hitting his 24 year old male friend in the face.

The 21 year old was then arrested after trying to flee the scene, and during the arrest the 22 year old allegedly assaulted him from behind.

The officer sustained minor injuries with no urgent medical attention required, and both suspects have been released from custody with pending charges.