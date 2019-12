The Regional District of Central Kootenay has a new Regional Fire Chief.

The R-D-C-K says Nora Hannon will fill the position, after serving as acting Deputy Regional Fire Chief since June.

Hannon is originally from Salt Spring Island but has lived in the Kootenays for 12-years.

The R-D-C-K Fire Service includes 17 departments, and responds to over 1400 incidents each year on average.