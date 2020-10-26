New KAST program aims to help businesses enter digital economy

The Kootenay Association for Science and Technology is launching a new program in response to the COVID-19-pandemic.

The Digital Economy: Rapid Response-plus-Resiliency program, or DER3 for short, aims to help make kootenay businesses more profitable and flexible in responding to COVID-19 challenges.

Executive Director Sean Smillie says DER3 offers small and medium sized Kootenay businesses options and information on how to enter and expand into the digital economy, with a team in place to offer personalized advisory services and coaching for any business sector.

When required the program will also match businesses with Kootenay tech consultants and digital service providers who can deliver contracted solutions.

Smillie says their goal is to have a couple hundred businesses take part and on a personal level he wants to ensure the program is used across the entire Kootenays, East and West.

He adds he’s a local himself and shops local; he’s seen the affect the pandemic has had across the region first hand.

A release from KAST says they’ve recently hired four new contractors to help roll out the program, which is in accordance with their mission to create local jobs and stimulate the local economy.

Smillie says to just get in touch if you’re interested in registering for the cost-free program – you can also click here.