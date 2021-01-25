iHeartRadio
New RDKB Director Sworn in for Rural Grand Forks

DannaODonnell_AreaD

(Image provided by RDKB: Danna O’Donnell is the newest RDKB Director, representing Area D/Rural Grand Forks)

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is welcoming their newest member to the Board of Directors as Danna O'Donnell swore her oath last Monday.

O'Donnell is the new Electoral Area D/Rural Grand Forks Director and replaces Roly Russell who was elected to the provincial legislature.

Director O’Donnell has lived in rural-Grand Forks for 19 years and says her reasoning for seeking the position is to work alongside and give back to her community and neighbours.

She adds she looks forward to working on agricultural projects and other various projects to help develop the community, while at the same time working to protect the environment.

She also looks forward to listening to community members and says she wants to see everything from all angles and make unbiased decisions.

O'Donnell had a fairly successful swing at the 2018 Municipal Election for a Grand Forks Councillor seat, and says she learned a lot from that experience before stepping into politics for her first time now.

Director O’Donnell is also known around the community for her work with the Grand Forks and District Fall Fair Society, Boundary Organic Producers Association and Central Kootenay Food Policy Council.

