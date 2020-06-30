New recycling program hits RDCK

Regional District of Central Kootenay residents can soon stop hording their plastic bags with a new recycling program right around the corner.

Resource Recovery Technician Travis Barrington says the program's main feature is allowing people to recycle more than they could before, adding everything you could get rid of before still stands with the new Recycle BC program, but you can also recycle plastic bags, Styrofoam and more.

He says there will also be a new sorting category for any items you are unsure about.

Twenty-three depots are moving to this new system and the first few switching over are in Castlegar, Nelson, Creston and Crescent Valley by the end of this month.

Barrington says one of the reasons they're making the switch is about getting on the same level as other municipalities, as the RD-K is one of the few Districts not already onboard with Recycle BC.

He says having a process consistent with other areas of the province makes it easier for travellers, plus increased supervision and sorting means more of what goes to recycling actually gets recycled into a new product.

With this change however Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional-sector recycling is accepted at fewer depots.

