New Urgent and Primary Care Centre set for Castlegar

This week kicked-off in a big way for both the community of Castlegar, and the Castlegar and District Community Health Centre.

An impending Urgent and Primary Care Centre is set to open by the end of this month: The fourth of it's kind within Interior Health but the first to focus on a mostly-rural community.

Mayor Bruno Tassone says it’s very important for the community moving forwards with it’s healthcare, and commends the Ministry for choosing Castlegar to focus the initiative.

Kootenay West MLA and Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy says she was incredibly excited to find out Castlegar was next on the list.

She says she’s lived in the community for most of her life and remembers how upset everyone was when the hospital had to be shut down.

The facility will provide same-day care and help link residents with healthcare providers, from 8AM to 8PM, 365 days per year.

Castlegar reportedly has about 2000 people without a regular primary care provider.