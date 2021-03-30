Nicole Charlwood Addresses By-Election Victory

Runner-up no more, Nicole Charlwood wrapped up Nelson's by-election on Saturday with a landslide victory and is now the municipality’s newest city councillor.

Charlwood tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that she’s feeling excited and thanks everybody who showed up to vote.

She says she had a pretty good feeling going into the weekend, especially as eight people had told her directly they were stepping-down as she was running.

Charlwood estimates over 1000 phone calls were made to constituents, and three days were spent on Baker Street talking to community members.

EZ Rock News asked Charlwood if she’d yet had a chance to hear from her now-fellow city councillors.

She says she’s been in touch with Councillor Woodward and Mayor Dooley throughout her campaign and received some congratulations; she also spent a solid few hours walking Nelson’s shoreline the day after election night with Councillor Logtenberg.

Charlwood is also speaking with former Nelson city councillors this week, including predecessor Brittny Anderson, to see how she can fill any potential gaps left behind.

Nicole Charlwood had the most votes through advanced voting, general voting and mail ballots respectively, with a whopping 1038 total votes in the end.