Nicole Charlwood Speaks to Nelson By-Election Run

Nicole Charlwood is back on the campaign trail - this time for a seat on Nelson City Council.

Charlwood's experience includes serving as both Treasurer and Strategic Lead for the Nelson Waldorf School Association, she was runner-up in the Nelson-Creston riding for the last provincial election, and she has also been hired as the Kootenay Columbia Financial Officer for when the next federal election is called.

She says she sees politics as a tool to organize around and help citizens work on change, adding she’s throwing her name in the By-Election hat because she doesn't see enough women in decision making roles with that level of power.

Charlwood believes she has the knowledge and experience to help make long-term decisions for the city and says one over-arching concern she's held for a number of years now comes from her experience working in provincial government:

She says municipalities are left with about 80% of responsibilities for services but only receive about 10% of the public purse (taxation); not enough money to actually support those responsibilities.

Charlwood says her main goals are regarding improvements around affordability, sustainability and accessibility so that all residents are equally considered when decisions are made, adding she's striving to work and negotiate with the current council while bringing more clarity and framework to future council decisions.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will have more from Nelson By-Election candidates soon; click here to hear from candidate Brenton Raby.

General Voting Day for the Nelson By-Election goes March 27th.