Northeast Tri County Health District reports two new COVID-19 cases

The Northeast Tri County Health District just below the border is confirming two new positive COVID-19 cases in Stevens County bringing the total positive cases for the District to 17 so far.

That's one case for Ferry County, three cases for Pend Oreille, and 13 cases for Stevens so far.

The first individual who tested positive resides north of Colville and is isolating at home, and the second individual is also isolating at home south of Colville.

NETCHD staff is said to be notifying potential close contacts who will be given additional safety guidance.

Up here in BC our Provincial Health Officer reported 22 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, with 214 active cases across the province.

Interior Health's COVID-19 cases to date have been at a stable 195 for about a week now.