The employment picture continues to brighten in the Kootenays.

November's unemployment rate of 6.2% is a decrease of just over 1.5% from the month before and just over 10% lower than June's figure about three months into the pandemic.

Statistics Canada estimates about 1400 local people returned to the work force which topped 71,000, with about 4,700 looking for work.