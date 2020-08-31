Online crime reporting tool hits Trail RCMP Detachment

The new RCMP Online Crime Reporting Tool rolling out across the province has just hit Trail.

The tool allows you to report non-emergency situations like crimes that aren't in progress or don't require follow-up by a police officer, allowing frontline workers to respond to more serious incidents.

Residents and business-owners in Trail, Rossland, Warfield, Montrose, Fruitvale and RDKB areas A and B can now use the tool if they have a valid email address.

If you have no witness or suspect, you can use the online tool unless it's a driving complaint; it also applies if there are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or plate validation decals.

Other applicable instances include if someone has vandalized your property and repairs will cost less than $5000, or you have lost something or something has been stolen that costs less than $5000.

For more details head to the detachment's website and click "Report A Crime" or click here.