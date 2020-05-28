Online crime reporting tool launches for Castlegar RCMP

The Castlegar RCMP Detachment has a new online crime reporting tool for the community.

BC RCMP launched the tool last Wednesday enabling the public to report non-emergency situations without draining first-responder resources.

Sergeant Monty Taylor says the bigger items should still be reported directly to them, adding any residents or businesses in the detachment area can access the tool on their website, or via the detachment's Facebook page.

Crime eligible to be reported with this new tool includes losing or having something stolen that costs less than $5000, or perhaps someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5000 to repair it.

Find the tool at ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/Castlegar/en