Only in Nelson Director and Producer addresses Broadcast Premiere

A locally produced film is making it's broadcast premiere this month across Canada.

"Only in Nelson" was released last Fall and saw a number of sold-out screenings in town, but soon anyone self-isolating at home will be able to enjoy it on their TV’s.

Director Producer Amy Bohigian says the film is inspired by the various characters and cultures nestled within the City that Nelsonites have come to love, but in wanting to further explore the town’s character she decided to frame the film during a municipal election to draw out the flavor of what was currently happening.

The film covers a range of topics but does focus on an election season featuring Bubbles the Clown, a Baker Street local who's made balloon animals for over 20-years.

“Only in Nelson” hits the Knowledge Network starting May 26th for it’s broadcast premiere and will also be available online for anybody out of province.