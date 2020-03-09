Open House on proposed Nelson bike route sees packed crowd

A packed community open house last week heard from Nelson residents on a proposed primary bike route.

Over 30 people already were through the door before it officially started, and one of the first was Councillor Keith Page.

Councillor Page says it’s exciting to hear from the community as the project is still in it’s early stages, grant funding is being requested, and there are ideas about how to make a strong connection between Lakeside Park, Hume Elementary School, and the downtown.

So what do you think should be considered when making Nelson's road's safer and more comfortable for cyclists?

In speaking with attendees there was a clear split between cyclists favoring one-way roads and separation from cars, and residents or those driving preferring the alternatives.

Senior Planner Sebastien Arcand says it was a bit of a mixed bag; one of the common concerns he heard from both sides was regarding increased traffic, and vehicles going too fast.

He adds what’s important is that through certain infrastructure adjustments, the City can address all issues raised and increase inclusivity.

There were also 184 online survey participants.

Read more at Nelson.ca/ActiveTransportation