Open House set for Castlegar Complete Streets Project Phase 2

With final approval proposed for mid-January and construction expected to start in February, Castlegar city council recently went over Phase 2 of the Columbia Avenue Complete Streets project with staff.

Staff is recommending the contract go to Copcan Civil Ltd who's roughly $8.3 million submitted price is the lowest of five bids.

Phase 1 of the Open Streets Project revamped 11th Street to 18th Street of Columbia Avenue with Phase 2 slated to stretch to 24th Street.

Phase 2 will also add a two-way centre turn lane, connect existing and new sidewalks, provide safe cycle lanes, replace aging underground infrastructure and more.

A Complete Street provides safe access for all modes of travel, integrating underground utility infrastructure like water mains with above-ground infrastructure.

An online open house seeking public feedback and questions goes next Wednesday, January 13th via ZOOM or telephone.

You can find more details about the open house online.