Osprey nest relocation planned by Nelson Hydro

Nelson Hydro is planning the relocation of two osprey nests for next week located on either side of the Harrop ferry crossing.

The birds have reportedly been nesting on poles with live conductors, posing a threat to both the birds and the reliability of power to Proctor Harrop.

Operations and Line Manager Neal Dermody says an environmental company has been in town assisting with permitting, adding this needs to occur before April, when osprey are slated to return.

He says crews have directions to install the new pole nearby, and have the nest fitted at least as tall as where they're nesting now -preferably higher.

Dermody adds not only will a hinderance be fitted on the old-nest location, but an additional hinderance will deter other birds from using the relocated nest until the Osprey's return.

The work is scheduled for Tuesday, February 4th, weather permitting.