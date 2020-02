A date has been booked in Nelson Provincial Court for two adults, after a traffic stop Saturday, February 22nd, on both Highway 3 and 6 near Salmo.

The pair were arrested during the traffic stop; RCMP believe they found fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine along with some cash.

They have been released on a promise to appear in court.

Both suspects are set to face charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.