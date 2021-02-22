Pedestrian Struck by Bus in Fruitvale

West Kootenay Traffic Services confirms a pedestrian was struck by a bus today in Fruitvale.

Corporal Wolfram tells the EZ Rock Newsroom the pedestrian is at Trail Hospital with family after being struck by a city transit bus.

He says BC Highway Patrol and Trail RCMP are investigating the incident, with The Ministry of Transportation and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement being brought in to assist the ongoing investigation.

No other details are presently known.