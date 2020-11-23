Plans for Trail homeless shelter put on pause

Plans for a permanent homeless shelter in downtown Trail aren't dead, they're simply on hold.

Program Coordinator for Career Development Services Sheila Adcock estimates their proposed location on Cedar Avenue would double the capacity of their current shelter on Bay Avenue from eight to 16.

The building is also close to amenities and would provide both day and night services, with resources available on-hand.

Adcock says their current location is a smaller space, adding people are having to stand out in the elements to allow for physical distancing.

She says they want to ensure the facility's long-term viability before going ahead with the rezoning application, adding that because they haven’t yet confirmed funding, the team decided to pull the re-zoning application for the building in question and negotiate with funders about an ongoing year-round shelter in Trail.

Adcock says some homeless people are having to sleep on the street or in doorways.