Police Investigate Possible Drug Impairment Following Monday MVI

RCMP says a Castlegar woman is facing potential criminal impaired driving charges after Monday morning's head-on motor vehicle collision North of Nelson.

Detachment members were called to a report of a serious two-vehicle incident just after 9:45AM in the 2400-block of Highway 3A on the North Shore.

It's believed a northbound white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck collided head-on with a southbound black Cadillac Escalade.

A Nelson man in his 70's drove the Cadillac; he received medical treatment on-scene and was transported to hospital for what police believed were non-life threatening injuries.

A 22 year old Castlegar woman was the sole occupant of the Dodge Ram and was treated on-scene, but investigators detected symptoms of suspected drug impairment.

The highway was closed while crews worked to assess the crash scene.

