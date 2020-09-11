Police request public assistance locating Nelson man

The Nelson Police Department is reaching out for public assistance in the search for missing Nelson resident, Mr. Cory Westcott.

Westcott has not been heard from since Tuesday morning, September 1st 2020; he was last seen driving a grey 2007 Toyota Tundra crew crab pickup truck which has since been located.

The truck has BC lisence plates, RB325G, and police are interested in the past movements of the Toyota.

Concern for Mr. Westcott's well being is expressed and anyone who has spoken to him or seen his vehicle in the past few days is asked to contact the Nelson Police Department or your local RCMP Detachment.

Westcott has numerous tattoos and is described as 5'10" weighing aproximetly 200 pounds with shaved brown hair and brown eyes.