Power restoration work continues for Fortis, over 5000 back online

A mid-day update from Fortis BC says it’s all hands on deck in the forested area along the East shore of Kootenay Lake, but power should be back on for everybody today so long as everything goes according to plan.

Power is said to have been restored to over 5400 customers including those in Crawford Bay and Kaslo since Monday’s windstorm.

There are still remaining pockets of outages in Creston and along Kootenay Lake’s East shore.

Fortis says crews have been working around the clock since Monday to clear trees and safely restore power, adding they won’t stop until everybody is back online.