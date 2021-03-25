Prescribed Burn Planned for Goat Mountain Area

Castlegar's Southeast Fire Centre says BC Wildfire Service is supporting the Creston Community Forest with an up to 12-hectare prescribed burn.

The roughly three-kilometer burn site is on Arrow Mountain, locally known as Goat Mountain, and may allow smoke to be visible from Creston and Wynndel, as well as for motorists travelling Highway 3 and South on Highway 3A.

The prescribed burn could begin as early as today, Thursday May 25th, weather dependant, and will only proceed under suitable conditions.

The key goals for this prescribed burn include reducing accumulations of dead and combustible material, and decreasing the risk of future catastrophic wildfires in the area.

The Fire Centre says fire is a normal and natural process in many BC ecosystems and fuel management activities are regularly carried out to help reduce the severity of future wildfires.