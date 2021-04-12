Prescribed Burns Planned for Arrow Fire Zone

Last week it was for the Grand Forks area, now Castlegar's Southeast Fire Centre says more prescribed burning is set to start as early as today, Monday, April 12th, in the Arrow Fire Zone of the West Kootenays.

This as The BC Wildfire Service is supporting The Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative.

Firstly, there's an up to 150-hectare prescribed burn planned for the Ponderosa Fire Service Area roughly eight kilometres South of Slocan and 10 kilometres North of Winlaw.

The second burn, a 500-hectare ecosystem restoration burn about three kilometres Southeast of Winlaw is also set to start as early as today.

The main goals include reducing accumulations of dead wood and other combustible material, helping restore and address forest health issues associated with overly dense tree stands and properly functioning open forest conditions, as well as decreasing the risk of future catastrophic wildfires.

Starting today smoke may be visible from Slocan, Winlaw, surrounding communities and motorists travelling along Highway 6.