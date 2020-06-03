Primary Bike Route returns to Nelson council for re-vote

The proposed primary bike route was back on Nelson city council's agenda this week after last meeting's decision just didn't sit right with the room.

After voting in favor bi-directional bike lanes and one-way vehicle traffic for the High Street Corridor, a re-vote on Monday saw council pass two-way motor vehicle traffic for that road, with traffic calming and shared used lanes for a one year test-period.

Councillor Rik Logtenberg says the previous 4-3 vote just doesn't sit well with him on such an impactful decision, and after hearing from staff and the mayor prior to the re-vote he’s more aware of the project’s complexities.

Councillor Keith Page was in opposition, supporting a trial period for the one-way option.

He says this route is the backbone of the city, and future initiatives geared at lowering greenhouse gas emissions, so why water it down?

Also passed were the small curb extensions for Third Street, and full access restriction for the Nelson Ave-Anderson Street Intersection.

Read more about this project at nelson.ca/activetransportation