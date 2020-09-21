Primary Care Network rolls out across Kootenay Boundary

Over five million dollars in annual provincial funding is seeing a Primary Care Network established for the Kootenay Boundary region.

Shelina Musaji is a local family physician, board member of the Kootenay Boundary Division of Family Practice and co-chair for the Primary Care Network steering committee.

She says there's a great need for improved service here, with about 15 thousand Kootenay Boundary patients not having access to a regular primary care provider, family doctor of nurse practitioner.

She adds the province is now aiming to fill that service gap.

Musaji says 33-full time equivalent health-care providers are on the way to not only help ensure patients who want a provider have access to one, but also ensure people are seeing the right health professional, engaging as a team to surround patients with the care they need to help them live the healthiest life possible.

She says 21 of those positions are already here in the region, adding patients will have access to a vast range of services and diverse professionals.

In addition to family physicians and nurse practitioners: registered nurses, allied health professionals, social workers, aboriginal health co-ordinators and more positions are also landing in the RDKB.

She says the Primary Care Network will continue to assess service gaps moving forward and ensure providers are stationed in areas with the highest needs.

The initial timeline was a three year roll-out but Musaji says services will be rolled out over a longer period of time; she adds they’re in constant communication with partners to see what the next stage in the roll-out will be.