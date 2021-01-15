Proposed Granby River Dam Returns to Grand Forks Council Chambers

A project proposal to Grand Forks city council this week may come as déjà vu to anyone watching from home as a consultant hopes to lock-down funds towards a hydro-electric dam on the Granby River.

The estimated over $20 million project proposes a roughly 250-hectare reservoir be developed up North Fork impacting about 30-properties.

The presentation to council glossed over details from a 2013 Feasibility Study on the project and tasked councillors with deciding whether or not to start applying for grants to cover preliminary work, and see if the first roughly $1 million can be locked down.

Councillor Neil Krog says $7500 isn't a big ask to get the ball rolling and see where they end up, so long as the information gathered is for the city and not proprietary to the consulting company.

January 11th was the first official council meeting for Councillor Everett Baker.

Councillor Baker agrees with Krog, stating if the city wants to invest $7500 to begin applying for grants for phase 1 of the project, it should be done without stakeholders, adding there's potential for partners to have alternative motives.

In the end, council deferred making the decision until after next week's 2021 Budget Meeting.