Proposed Tim Hortons looks to new location in Grand Forks

The City of Grand Forks is still working to welcome a Tim Hortons restaurant as the goal posts continue to shift.

Council awarded a development permit back in July as the developer's application had expired after two years without any construction, but the Save on Foods location reportedly won't work there logistically.

A recent decision was made to relocate the proposed Timmies to 19th Street in Grand Forks and developers plan to submit another development application this winter with hopes to break ground in early spring and hold a grand opening late summer or fall.