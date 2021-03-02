Province Announces 144 Kootenay Child Care Spaces

BC's Ministry of Children and Family Development says Kootenay parents will soon benefit from more child care spaces across the region.

The new 144 licensed child care spaces are hitting the Koot's as part of the province's commitment to increasing childcare accessibility throughout the pandemic and beyond.

Eight new spaces already landed at Nelson's Enchanted Forest back in September.

Other projects include 20 new spaces for Tarry's Childcare Centre in Castlegar, which is being built and operated by the Blueberry Creek Community School Council and is set to open in September 2021.

Another 20 new spaces are set for Our Place in Winlaw, operated by School District 8 and expected to open in September.

A whopping 97 spaces are coming to Nakusp including 12 for infants/toddlers, 24 for children aged 12 and under and 60 before-and-after school spaces.

The impending Nakusp Child Care Centre HUB is being built by School District 10, connected to the Nakusp Elemntary School, and is expected to open in May 2022.

The Columbia Basin Trust is also funding these projects with $219,000 dollars total.

