Province Announces Electric Vehicle Fleet Supports

BC municipalities and businesses now have access to new rebates and supports for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The Go Electric Fleets Program offers rebates for purchasing and installing level-two and direct-current fast-charging stations for fleets of one or more electric vehicle.

Monday's announcement heard Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Chair Diane Langman address related efforts from the RDKB including the Accelerate Kootenays program.

The Regional District’s two main offices are on either side of the Paulson Summit, in Grand Forks and Trail; Langman says a pilot project testing the RDKB’s first electric vehicle showed they are up to the task of transporting staff in all seasons, and so two more electric vehicles were added to their fleet in 2020, with hopes to purchase a fourth this year.

Just under 30% of the RDKB’s greenhouse gas emissions come from their fleet vehicles, which Langman calls a straight forward target to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and lead by example so that more people might switch to electric vehicles.

This, alongside Highway 3's network of electric vehicle charging stations, sets a clear roadmap for the RDKB to fully electrify passenger and light-duty fleet vehicles.

Other Go Electric Fleet Program offers include up to 40 hours of free support services, and increased rebates and support to Indigenous Nations, organizations and businesses.