Province Comments Following Zincton Resort Petition

Now BC's Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is making their side of the story clear after The Wild Connection Campaign petition popped-up challenging developments in a proposed all-season-resort location between Kaslo and New Denver.

The Ministry says the province is aware that there are concerns in local communities regarding potential cumulative effects of the Zincton.

They say following the developer's Formal Proposal submission, the Mountain Resorts Branch will initiate another round of public review and comment including First Nations, stakeholders and local government.

The Ministry tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that a renewed mandate to land use planning and project identification last year is based on input from stakeholders and First Nations, adding the Zincton Expression of Interest proposal was considered to be a feasible concept by the province and one consistent with the all-season-resort policy and guidelines.

The EZ Rock Newsroom has reached out to the developer.