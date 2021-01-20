Province Funds Community Mental Health Training at Selkirk College

Castlegar's Selkirk College campus is just one of four post-secondary institutions receiving provincial funding to train community mental health workers.

The funding will see 12 students take two mental-health focused courses and a weekend workshop on motivational interviewing.

Health and Human Services Dean Taya Whitehead says this comes after the college applied to offer an additional cohort of the mental health and addictions associate certificate.

She says the provincial government identified that supporting individuals struggling with mental health and substance use is a key component for economic recovery, adding Selkirk recognizes a similar need in our community and it felt like a great opportunity to participate.

Whitehead explains that this is an existing program that is typically offered online through the Castlegar campus; she anticipates that after this they’ll return to offering one intake each year in September

The courses and workshop will be completed virtually.

This $800,000 investment to post-secondary institutions is part of the province's Stronger BC Economic Recovery Plan for the pandemic and is part of BC's $10 billion COVID-19 response.