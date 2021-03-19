Province Funds Regional Airport Improvements

BC's Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is announcing great news for our local airport facilities.

The Province says they’re helping bring crucial improvements to airports with a $9.28 million through BC's COVID-19 economic recovery plan and air access program grants, including over $618,000 for Kootenay airports.

Castlegar's West Kootenay Regional Airport is seeing $375,000 for airfield lighting improvements.

Nelson's Norman Stibbs Airport is seeing over $159,000 to repair existing pavement and fencing, plus the installation of a gate.

The Trail Regional Airport is receiving $65,000 for their automated weather observation system.

Lastly, to the East, The Fairmont Hot Springs Airport is seeing over $19,000 for runway and end identifier lighting.

