Provincial Report Sees Normal Snowpack for Kootenays and Boundary

Provincial officials are keeping a close watch on the snowpack with the latest Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin going out May 1st.

The province has a slightly-above normal snowpack at 106% total, down from 113% in the April 1st Bulletin.

The West Kootenays are at 91% of normal snowpack, down from 100% April 1st, while the East Kootenays are at 94%.

The Boundary region is also classified in the normal snowpack range at 91%, down from 103% last month.

The Province says snowpack is just one risk-factor for freshet flooding but other considerations like spring weather are also critical.

Historically the La Niña weather conditions we experienced through winter can lead to delayed snowmelt and continued snow accumulation up high through April, but the bulletin suggests that did not happen this year.