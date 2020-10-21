Public Hearing set as Rossland council re-discusses backyard chickens

A Rossland rumor is one step closer to becoming a reality with backyard chickens and animal processing bylaws back on city council's agenda.

Council wanted a lighter touch; amendments are seeing larger quantities of chickens being permitted and coops being allowed in other garden spaces on your property besides the yard behind your house.

Mayor Kathy Moore says another amendment is requiring chicken coops be electrified to avoid attracting bears and other wildlife such as coyotes and raccoons.

She says they're trying to reduce restrictions for those raising chickens and relying more on their other bylaws like the good-neighbour bylaw; if there is noise or an odor residents can still call the city to complain and a bylaw officer will investigate.

There were no changes to the proposed animal processing portion of the bylaw.

Nothing is yet set in stone and another public hearing is scheduled for November 16th.