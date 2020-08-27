Public input sought for Castlegar area Economic Development Strategy

(Image supplied by Facebook)

The City of Castlegar, Castlegar & District Chamber of Commerce and RDCK Areas I and J are teaming up for the first community survey of it's kind.

A long-term Economic Development Strategy is being developed and the public’s input is needed.

Executive Director for the Chamber, Tammy Verigin-Burk, says in order to create a plan that people will buy into as a community, and one that sets the stage for what citizens, business owners and municipal politicians may need or want, everyone needs to be on same page or at least similar pages.

Burk says retaining existing businesses and securing more housing are at the top of the Chamber's list of priorities, but they don't want the strategy to look through any one-particular lens.

Another priority is ensuring the gaps in service are understood throughout the community.

Verigin-Burk says this is the first time Areas I and J have been included in an Economic Development plan for Castlegar.

The online survey kicked off this week with a September 14th deadline.

She says you find links on the Chamber's website and Facebook page; you can also click here.

A business survey is also available here.