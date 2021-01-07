RCMP Address Attack Near Creston, Investigation in Salmo

Police believe there is no current risk to the public following a Highway 3 stabbing near Creston that left a 40-year old Calgary Man and 25-year old West Kootenay woman deceased.

First responders were called just after 7PM on Wednesday January 6th to a pull-out near Summit Creek Bridge, Highway 3, facing reports of a man and woman needing immediate medical assistance.

Corporal Jesse O'Donaghey with Southeast District RCMP says despite the best efforts of everyone on scene, including some passerby’s, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene and the woman later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

A suspect is said to have fled in a vehicle registered to one of the victims, which was later found overnight in the Salmo area.

On Thursday morning a member of the public in Salmo reported a man passed out in the snow and responding investigators found a man deceased in that area.

O'Donaghey says the local school was notified but there was no perceived risk to either the school or community at that time, adding they don't believe there are any individuals currently outstanding.

He asks for the public's patience and understanding as investigators process the various scenes.

A Thursday afternoon post from the Vilage of Salmo says the man-hunt is over.