RCMP Arrest Armed Man Inside Rossland City Hall

Trail and Greater District RCMP says a 24-year old local man is in custody after locking himself inside Rossland City Hall with a bow and arrow.

Police responded to the unfolding incident just before 7AM this morning, January 26th, where the man is believed to have entered through the back door prior to opening time.

RCMP says the armed man allegedly pushed his way past staff inside the civic building and refused to leave before locking himself inside an office.

Trail RCMP used crises de-escalation tactics to bring the Rossland man into custody without further incident.

Nobody was injured and police are investigating the incident; any witnesses are urged to contact the detachment.

The City of Rossland says City Hall will remain temporary closed for the rest of the week.