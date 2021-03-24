RCMP Cautions Boundary Drivers Following Reported Police Impersonator

Motorists across the Boundary region are being urged to be vigilant following a reported police impersonator on Sunday evening along Highway 33.

Midway RCMP responded to a report of someone conducting a traffic stop between Rock Creek and Kelowna.

The victim was ordered to exit his vehicle when the suspect approached with a flashlight, but trusting his gut instincts the victim distracted the suspect and fled Northbound; the suspect reportedly followed him for several kilometers before pulling off the highway.

The suspect is described as an older man with blonde unkempt hair, between six-foot and six-foot-two-inches tall, clean shaven wearing a white dress shirt and dark casual pants.

The man drove a white truck with red and blue lights installed in the grill.

RCMP has tips should you ever become suspicious of a non-legitimate police vehicle: Firstly, simply slow down and drive safely to the nearest well-lit populated area.

If that is not an option, police say to lock all your doors, pull over safely, leave your vehicle running and call 911 with your phone in full view of the suspect.

Express your concern to the operator, inquire about any nearby traffic stops and have them relay your concerns to the officer in question.

Tell the officer through a cracked window that while you plan to cooperate, you're verifying their legitimacy through dispatch due to your concerns.

Anyone with additional details relative to this incident should contact Midway RCMP.

